Specifications for the 1972 Ford Escort L. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1972 Ford Escort L 1.1L Petrol 2D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|41 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|81 Nm
|Makimum Power
|41 kW
|Front Rim Size
|4X12
|Rear Rim Size
|4X12
|Front Brakes
|Drum
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
