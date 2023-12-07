WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Escort
  4. Xl

1972 Ford Escort Xl 1.1L Petrol 2D Sedan

1972 Ford Escort Xl 1.1L Petrol 2D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1972 Ford Escort Xl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ford News & Reviews

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 4 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 81 Nm
Makimum Power 41 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 4X12
Rear Rim Size 4X12

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Drum
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Small