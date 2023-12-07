WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Falcon
  4. GT

1972 Ford Falcon GT Xa 5.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

1972 Ford Falcon GT Xa 5.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1972 Ford Falcon GT. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ford Falcon News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1536 mm
Tracking Rear 1524 mm
Wheelbase 2819 mm
Height 1369 mm
Length 4737 mm
Width 1892 mm
Kerb Weight 1369 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 89 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Power RPM 5400
Torque RPM 3400
Maxiumum Torque 515 Nm
Makimum Power 224 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre Er70H14
Rear Tyre Er70H14
Front Rim Size 6.00X14
Rear Rim Size 6.00X14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Upper And Lower Wishbone
Rear Suspension Live Axle, Semi Elliptic Leaf Spring, Telescopic Shock Absorber

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Australia