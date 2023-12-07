Specifications for the 1972 Land Rover (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1972 Land Rover (4X4) 2.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|12
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1330 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1330 mm
|Ground Clearance
|209 mm
|Wheelbase
|2768 mm
|Height
|2010 mm
|Length
|4440 mm
|Width
|1676 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1774 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2680 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1765 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|179 Nm
|Makimum Power
|64 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Fx16
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Fx16
|Front Brakes
|Drum
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain