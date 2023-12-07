Specifications for the 1972 Toyota Corona Mk Ii. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1972 Toyota Corona Mk Ii 2.3L Petrol 2D Hardtop
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1360 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1345 mm
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Wheelbase
|2585 mm
|Height
|1390 mm
|Length
|4370 mm
|Width
|1625 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1140 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|179 Nm
|Makimum Power
|92 kW
|Front Rim Size
|4.5X14
|Rear Rim Size
|4.5X14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided