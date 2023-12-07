WhichCar
1972 Volvo 1 42 Grand Luxe 2.0L Petrol 2D Sedan

1972 Volvo 1 42 Grand Luxe 2.0L Petrol 2D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1972 Volvo 1 42 Grand Luxe. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Fuel Injected
Makimum Power 99 kW

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Not Provided
Rear Brakes Not Provided
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Not Provided