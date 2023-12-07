WhichCar
1972 Volvo 1 64 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

1972 Volvo 1 64 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1350 mm
Tracking Rear 1350 mm
Ground Clearance 180 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1435 mm
Length 4705 mm
Width 1735 mm

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 58 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 220 Nm
Makimum Power 108 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 4.5Jx15
Rear Rim Size 4.5Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Double Acting Shock Absorber, Independent, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Double Acting Shock Absorber, Rigid Axle

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Not Provided