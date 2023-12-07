WhichCar
1973 Alfa Romeo GT 1600 1.6L Petrol 2D Coupe

1973 Alfa Romeo GT 1600 1.6L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1973 Alfa Romeo GT 1600. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Wheelbase 2350 mm
Height 1315 mm
Length 4080 mm
Width 1580 mm
Kerb Weight 1020 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 46 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 156 Nm
Makimum Power 82 kW

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Not Provided
Rear Brakes Not Provided
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Italy