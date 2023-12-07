Specifications for the 1973 Alfa Romeo GT Veloce 2000. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1973 Alfa Romeo GT Veloce 2000 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1324 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1274 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2350 mm
|Height
|1310 mm
|Length
|4100 mm
|Width
|1580 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1040 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|53 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Twin Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|206 Nm
|Makimum Power
|112 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Italy