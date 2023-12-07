WhichCar
1973 Chrysler 750Kg Vj 4.0L Petrol Utility

1973 Chrysler 750Kg Vj 4.0L Petrol Utility details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 3
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 1973 Chrysler 750Kg Vj. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Gross Vehicle Weight 2130 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Not Provided
Rear Brakes Not Provided
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Not Provided