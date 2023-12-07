Specifications for the 1973 Honda 1300 9S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1973 Honda 1300 9S 1.3L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|4 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|112 Nm
|Makimum Power
|82 kW
|Front Brakes
|Not Provided
|Rear Brakes
|Not Provided
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Small