1973 Land Rover (4X4) Lwb 2.3L Petrol 2D Hardtop

1973 Land Rover (4X4) Lwb 2.3L Petrol 2D Hardtop details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 12
Transmission 4 Speed Manual 4X4
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1330 mm
Tracking Rear 1330 mm
Ground Clearance 209 mm
Wheelbase 2768 mm
Height 1980 mm
Length 4445 mm
Width 1676 mm
Kerb Weight 1702 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2680 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1190 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 73 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 159 Nm
Makimum Power 52 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 7.50X16
Rear Rim Size 7.50X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Drum
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Great Britain