Specifications for the 1973 Rambler Matador. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1973 Rambler Matador 5.9L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1515 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1515 mm
|Ground Clearance
|178 mm
|Wheelbase
|2997 mm
|Height
|1432 mm
|Length
|5207 mm
|Width
|1956 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1630 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|77 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|493 Nm
|Makimum Power
|182 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided