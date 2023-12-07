Specifications for the 1974 Audi 100 Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1974 Audi 100 Gl 1.9L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1448 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1425 mm
|Ground Clearance
|107 mm
|Wheelbase
|2675 mm
|Height
|1420 mm
|Length
|4636 mm
|Width
|1730 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1100 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|58 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|137 Nm
|Makimum Power
|83 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
- Radio Cassette