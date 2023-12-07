Specifications for the 1974 Datsun Patrol (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1974 Datsun Patrol (4X4) 4.0L Petrol 2D Softtop
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|3 Speed Manual 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Wheelbase
|2235 mm
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2535 kg
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|319 Nm
|Makimum Power
|108 kW
|Front Brakes
|Not Provided
|Rear Brakes
|Not Provided
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided