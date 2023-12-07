Specifications for the 1974 De Tomaso Longchamp 2+2. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1974 De Tomaso Longchamp 2+2 5.8L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1520 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2600 mm
|Height
|1290 mm
|Length
|4520 mm
|Width
|1840 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|100 L
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|243 kW
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided