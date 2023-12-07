WhichCar
1974 Ferrari Dino 308 Gt4 2+2 2.9L Petrol 2D Coupe

1974 Ferrari Dino 308 Gt4 2+2 2.9L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1974 Ferrari Dino 308 Gt4 2+2. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1470 mm
Tracking Rear 1460 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2550 mm
Height 1180 mm
Length 4320 mm
Width 1800 mm
Kerb Weight 1150 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Four Carb
Makimum Power 190 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Not Provided