Specifications for the 1974 Fiat 124 Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1974 Fiat 124 Sport Cc 1.8L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
MORE Fiat News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1346 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1316 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2420 mm
|Height
|1340 mm
|Length
|4170 mm
|Width
|1670 mm
|Kerb Weight
|995 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|141 Nm
|Makimum Power
|78 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided