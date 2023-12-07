Specifications for the 1974 Ford Escort Xl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1974 Ford Escort Xl 1.3L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1260 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1280 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2400 mm
|Height
|1380 mm
|Length
|3980 mm
|Width
|1590 mm
|Kerb Weight
|884 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|41 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|100 Nm
|Makimum Power
|48 kW
|Front Rim Size
|4Jx12
|Rear Rim Size
|4Jx12
|Front Brakes
|Drum
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided