1974 Ford Falcon 500 Xb 4.1L Petrol 4D Sedan

1974 Ford Falcon 500 Xb 4.1L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1974 Ford Falcon 500. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1525 mm
Ground Clearance 137 mm
Wheelbase 2820 mm
Height 1370 mm
Length 4810 mm
Width 1900 mm
Kerb Weight 1381 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 325 Nm
Makimum Power 115 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Country Manufactured Australia