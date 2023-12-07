WhichCar
1974 Jaguar Xj12 5.3 Series I 5.3L Petrol 4D Sedan

1974 Jaguar Xj12 5.3 Series I 5.3L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 1974 Jaguar Xj12 5.3 Series I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Wheelbase 2864 mm

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Four Carb
Maxiumum Torque 410 Nm
Makimum Power 203 kW

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Not Provided
Rear Brakes Not Provided
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Upper Large