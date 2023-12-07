WhichCar
1974 Rolls-Royce Corniche 6.8L Petrol 2D Convertible

1974 Rolls-Royce Corniche 6.8L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 1974 Rolls-Royce Corniche. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1520 mm
Tracking Rear 1510 mm
Ground Clearance 165 mm
Wheelbase 3050 mm
Height 1520 mm
Length 5170 mm
Width 1830 mm
Kerb Weight 2240 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 108 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Twin Carb

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5Jx15
Rear Rim Size 5Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Not Provided