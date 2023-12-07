Specifications for the 1974 Rover 3500. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1974 Rover 3500 3.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1350 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1310 mm
|Ground Clearance
|168 mm
|Wheelbase
|2620 mm
|Height
|1420 mm
|Length
|4570 mm
|Width
|1680 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1302 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Twin Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|273 Nm
|Makimum Power
|106 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
- Power Steering