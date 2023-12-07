WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. 1600
  4. Super Bug L

1974 Volkswagen 1600 Super Bug L 1.6L Petrol 2D Sedan

1974 Volkswagen 1600 Super Bug L 1.6L Petrol 2D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1974 Volkswagen 1600 Super Bug L. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Volkswagen News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1390 mm
Tracking Rear 1350 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2420 mm
Height 1500 mm
Length 4110 mm
Width 1580 mm
Kerb Weight 890 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 42 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 106 Nm
Makimum Power 37 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 4Jx15
Rear Rim Size 4Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany