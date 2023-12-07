Specifications for the 1974 Volkswagen 1600 Super Bug L. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1974 Volkswagen 1600 Super Bug L 1.6L Petrol 2D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1390 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1350 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2420 mm
|Height
|1500 mm
|Length
|4110 mm
|Width
|1580 mm
|Kerb Weight
|890 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|42 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|106 Nm
|Makimum Power
|37 kW
|Front Rim Size
|4Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|4Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Germany