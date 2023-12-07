WhichCar
1975 Citroen Ds 23 Pallas 2.3L Petrol 4D Sedan

1975 Citroen Ds 23 Pallas 2.3L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1975 Citroen Ds 23 Pallas. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1520 mm
Tracking Rear 1320 mm
Ground Clearance 145 mm
Wheelbase 3120 mm
Height 1470 mm
Length 4870 mm
Width 1800 mm
Kerb Weight 1330 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 184 Nm
Makimum Power 86 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 180Hrx380
Rear Rim Size 180Hrx380

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Not Provided