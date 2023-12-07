Specifications for the 1975 Ford Futura Xb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1975 Ford Futura Xb 5.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1536 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1524 mm
|Ground Clearance
|137 mm
|Wheelbase
|2819 mm
|Height
|1369 mm
|Length
|4808 mm
|Width
|1900 mm
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|79 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|479 Nm
|Makimum Power
|194 kW
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided