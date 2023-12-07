WhichCar
1975 Jaguar Xj6 L 4.2 Series Ii 4.2L Petrol 4D Sedan

1975 Jaguar Xj6 L 4.2 Series Ii 4.2L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 1975 Jaguar Xj6 L 4.2. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1473 mm
Tracking Rear 1488 mm
Ground Clearance 178 mm
Wheelbase 2865 mm
Height 1375 mm
Length 4945 mm
Width 1770 mm
Kerb Weight 1790 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 91 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Twin Carb
Maxiumum Torque 314 Nm
Makimum Power 134 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Not Provided