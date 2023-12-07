WhichCar
1975 Land Rover (4X4) 2.3L Petrol 2D Softtop

1975 Land Rover (4X4) 2.3L Petrol 2D Softtop details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 3
Transmission 4 Speed Manual 4X4
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 1975 Land Rover (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1310 mm
Tracking Rear 1310 mm
Ground Clearance 178 mm
Wheelbase 2230 mm
Height 1980 mm
Length 3620 mm
Width 1680 mm
Kerb Weight 1488 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2020 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 700 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 159 Nm
Makimum Power 52 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6.00X16
Rear Rim Size 6.00X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Drum
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Great Britain