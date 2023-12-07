WhichCar
1975 Mazda RX-4 1.1L Petrol 2D Hardtop

Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1975 Mazda RX-4. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Rotary
Maxiumum Torque 165 Nm
Makimum Power 95 kW

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Not Provided
Rear Brakes Not Provided
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Not Provided