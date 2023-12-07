WhichCar
1975 Porsche 930 Turbo Carrera 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

1975 Porsche 930 Turbo Carrera 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1975 Porsche 930 Turbo Carrera. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1432 mm
Tracking Rear 1501 mm
Wheelbase 2272 mm
Height 1320 mm
Length 4291 mm
Width 1775 mm
Kerb Weight 1140 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 344 Nm
Makimum Power 194 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/50 R15
Rear Tyre 225/50 R15
Front Rim Size 7Jx15
Rear Rim Size 8Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Stabiliser Bar, Transverse Control Arm
Rear Suspension Control Arm, Stabiliser Bar

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number 9305700080
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Not Provided