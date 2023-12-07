Specifications for the 1975 Porsche 930 Turbo Carrera. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1975 Porsche 930 Turbo Carrera 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1432 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1501 mm
|Wheelbase
|2272 mm
|Height
|1320 mm
|Length
|4291 mm
|Width
|1775 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1140 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|344 Nm
|Makimum Power
|194 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/50 R15
|Rear Tyre
|225/50 R15
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Stabiliser Bar, Transverse Control Arm
|Rear Suspension
|Control Arm, Stabiliser Bar
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|9305700080
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided