Specifications for the 1975 Renault 12 Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1975 Renault 12 Gl 1.3L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1310 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1310 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2440 mm
|Height
|1460 mm
|Length
|4440 mm
|Width
|1640 mm
|Kerb Weight
|980 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|91 Nm
|Makimum Power
|45 kW
|Front Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided