WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Renault
  3. 17
  4. Gordini

1975 Renault 17 Gordini 1.6L Petrol 2D Coupe

1975 Renault 17 Gordini 1.6L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1975 Renault 17 Gordini. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Renault News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1340 mm
Tracking Rear 1330 mm
Ground Clearance 127 mm
Wheelbase 2440 mm
Height 1308 mm
Length 4254 mm
Width 1704 mm
Kerb Weight 1055 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Fuel Injected
Maxiumum Torque 136 Nm
Makimum Power 80 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number 6475503
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Not Provided