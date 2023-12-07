WhichCar
1975 Rolls-Royce Camargue (Pininfarina) 6.8L Petrol 2D Saloon

1975 Rolls-Royce Camargue (Pininfarina) 6.8L Petrol 2D Saloon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 1975 Rolls-Royce Camargue (Pininfarina). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1524 mm
Tracking Rear 1537 mm
Ground Clearance 152 mm
Wheelbase 3050 mm
Height 1478 mm
Length 5167 mm
Width 1920 mm
Kerb Weight 2330 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 108 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Twin Carb

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Jrh/25623
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Great Britain