WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Corona
  4. Mk Ii

1975 Toyota Corona Mk Ii 2.6L Petrol 2D Hardtop

1975 Toyota Corona Mk Ii 2.6L Petrol 2D Hardtop details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1975 Toyota Corona Mk Ii. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Toyota News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1360 mm
Tracking Rear 1345 mm
Ground Clearance 175 mm
Wheelbase 2585 mm
Height 1390 mm
Length 4435 mm
Width 1625 mm
Kerb Weight 1175 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 221 Nm
Makimum Power 112 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 4.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 4.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Mx23/012209
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Japan