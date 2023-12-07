Specifications for the 1975 Volkswagen Passat Ls. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1975 Volkswagen Passat Ls 1.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1340 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1355 mm
|Ground Clearance
|180 mm
|Wheelbase
|2470 mm
|Height
|1360 mm
|Length
|4190 mm
|Width
|1600 mm
|Kerb Weight
|885 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|116 Nm
|Makimum Power
|55 kW
|Front Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
