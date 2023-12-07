WhichCar
1975 Volkswagen Passat Ls 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

1975 Volkswagen Passat Ls 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1975 Volkswagen Passat Ls. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1340 mm
Tracking Rear 1355 mm
Ground Clearance 180 mm
Wheelbase 2470 mm
Height 1360 mm
Length 4190 mm
Width 1600 mm
Kerb Weight 920 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 116 Nm
Makimum Power 55 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 4.5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 4.5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Volkswagen Passat pricing and specs

