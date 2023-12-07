WhichCar
1976 Alfa Romeo Alfasud L 1.2L Petrol 4D Sedan

1976 Alfa Romeo Alfasud L 1.2L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1976 Alfa Romeo Alfasud L. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1384 mm
Tracking Rear 1351 mm
Wheelbase 2450 mm
Height 1370 mm
Length 3890 mm
Width 1590 mm
Kerb Weight 860 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 83 Nm
Makimum Power 47 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 4.5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 4.5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Italy