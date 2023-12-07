Specifications for the 1976 Alfa Romeo Alfetta GT. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1976 Alfa Romeo Alfetta GT 1.8L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1360 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1358 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2400 mm
|Height
|1360 mm
|Length
|4190 mm
|Width
|1664 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1050 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|49 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Twin Carb
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|167 Nm
|Makimum Power
|90 kW
|Front Tyre
|165Sr14
|Rear Tyre
|165Sr14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Trailing Link, Torsion Bar, Wishbones
|Rear Suspension
|Rigid Axle, Trailing Arm, Watt Linkage
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Italy