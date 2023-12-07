Specifications for the 1976 Alfa Romeo Berlina 2000. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1976 Alfa Romeo Berlina 2000 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1320 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1270 mm
|Wheelbase
|2570 mm
|Height
|1430 mm
|Length
|4390 mm
|Width
|1560 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1120 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|53 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Twin Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|206 Nm
|Makimum Power
|112 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided