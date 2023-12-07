WhichCar
1976 Alfa Romeo Berlina 2000 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

1976 Alfa Romeo Berlina 2000 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1976 Alfa Romeo Berlina 2000. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1320 mm
Tracking Rear 1270 mm
Wheelbase 2570 mm
Height 1430 mm
Length 4390 mm
Width 1560 mm
Kerb Weight 1110 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 53 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Twin Carb
Maxiumum Torque 206 Nm
Makimum Power 112 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Not Provided