1976 Audi 100 Gl 1.9L Petrol 4D Sedan

1976 Audi 100 Gl 1.9L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1976 Audi 100 Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1448 mm
Tracking Rear 1425 mm
Ground Clearance 107 mm
Wheelbase 2675 mm
Height 1420 mm
Length 4636 mm
Width 1730 mm
Kerb Weight 1100 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 58 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 137 Nm
Makimum Power 83 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Not Provided