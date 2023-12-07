Specifications for the 1976 Citroen Gs Club. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1976 Citroen Gs Club 1.2L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Semi Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1340 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1330 mm
|Ground Clearance
|154 mm
|Wheelbase
|2540 mm
|Height
|1350 mm
|Length
|4120 mm
|Width
|1610 mm
|Kerb Weight
|950 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|43 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|86 Nm
|Makimum Power
|44 kW
|Front Rim Size
|4.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|4.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided