1976 Ford Escort Xl 1.6L Petrol 2D Sedan

1976 Ford Escort Xl 1.6L Petrol 2D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1976 Ford Escort Xl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1260 mm
Tracking Rear 1280 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2400 mm
Height 1380 mm
Length 3980 mm
Width 1590 mm
Kerb Weight 884 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 41 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 110 Nm
Makimum Power 46 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 4.5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 4.5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Not Provided