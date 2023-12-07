Specifications for the 1976 Ford Landau. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1976 Ford Landau 5.8L Petrol 2D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1536 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1524 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|3074 mm
|Height
|1379 mm
|Length
|5176 mm
|Width
|1900 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1719 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|513 Nm
|Makimum Power
|216 kW
|Front Tyre
|6J15
|Rear Tyre
|6J15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
