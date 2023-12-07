WhichCar
1976 Mazda F1000 (Bongo) 500Kg 1.0L Petrol Panel Van

1976 Mazda F1000 (Bongo) 500Kg 1.0L Petrol Panel Van details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 3
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 1976 Mazda F1000 (Bongo) 500Kg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1195 mm
Tracking Rear 1145 mm
Ground Clearance 205 mm
Wheelbase 2000 mm
Height 1700 mm
Length 3770 mm
Width 1500 mm
Kerb Weight 857 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1320 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 30 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 76 Nm
Makimum Power 39 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 5.00-12-6Pr
Rear Tyre 5.00-12-6Pr

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Drum
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Country Manufactured Not Provided