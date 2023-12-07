Specifications for the 1976 Mazda F1000 (Bongo) 500Kg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1976 Mazda F1000 (Bongo) 500Kg 1.0L Petrol Panel Van
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1195 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1145 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|2000 mm
|Height
|1700 mm
|Length
|3770 mm
|Width
|1500 mm
|Kerb Weight
|857 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1320 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|30 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|76 Nm
|Makimum Power
|39 kW
|Front Tyre
|5.00-12-6Pr
|Rear Tyre
|5.00-12-6Pr
|Front Brakes
|Drum
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided