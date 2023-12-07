Specifications for the 1976 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1976 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 6.6L Petrol 2D Hardtop Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1555 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1530 mm
|Ground Clearance
|134 mm
|Wheelbase
|2740 mm
|Height
|1260 mm
|Length
|4980 mm
|Width
|1850 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1685 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|76 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|419 Nm
|Makimum Power
|137 kW
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided