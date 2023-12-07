Specifications for the 1976 Renault 16 Ts Special. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1976 Renault 16 Ts Special 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1346 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1295 mm
|Ground Clearance
|105 mm
|Wheelbase
|2648 mm
|Height
|1448 mm
|Length
|4240 mm
|Width
|1630 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1080 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|120 Nm
|Makimum Power
|62 kW
|Front Rim Size
|4.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|4.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|2893956
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided