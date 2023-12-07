Specifications for the 1976 Renault 17 Gordini. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1976 Renault 17 Gordini 1.6L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1340 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1330 mm
|Ground Clearance
|127 mm
|Wheelbase
|2440 mm
|Height
|1308 mm
|Length
|4254 mm
|Width
|1704 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1055 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Fuel Injected
|Maxiumum Torque
|136 Nm
|Makimum Power
|80 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|6475503
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided