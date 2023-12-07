WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Skoda
  3. S100

1976 Skoda S100 1.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

1976 Skoda S100 1.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1976 Skoda S100. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Skoda News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1280 mm
Tracking Rear 1250 mm
Ground Clearance 175 mm
Wheelbase 2400 mm
Height 1380 mm
Length 4155 mm
Width 1620 mm
Kerb Weight 755 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 32 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 71 Nm
Makimum Power 31 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 4.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 4.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number 1228205
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Not Provided