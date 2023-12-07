Specifications for the 1976 Toyota Crown Cs. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1976 Toyota Crown Cs 2.6L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1415 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1380 mm
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1435 mm
|Length
|4690 mm
|Width
|1690 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1415 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|72 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Power RPM
|5400
|Torque RPM
|3800
|Maxiumum Torque
|222 Nm
|Makimum Power
|112 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Wishbones
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Coil Spring
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Ms85/003047
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Cloth Trim
- Power Steering