WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Crown
  4. Cs

1976 Toyota Crown Cs 2.6L Petrol 4D Sedan

1976 Toyota Crown Cs 2.6L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1976 Toyota Crown Cs. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Toyota News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1415 mm
Tracking Rear 1380 mm
Ground Clearance 175 mm
Wheelbase 2690 mm
Height 1435 mm
Length 4690 mm
Width 1690 mm
Kerb Weight 1415 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 72 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Power RPM 5400
Torque RPM 3800
Maxiumum Torque 222 Nm
Makimum Power 112 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Wishbones
Rear Suspension 4 Links, Coil Spring

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Ms85/003047
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Japan